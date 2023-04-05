Thousands without power in Saginaw Co. 

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are without power in Saginaw County as storms move through the area.

Consumers Energy is reporting more than 6,300 customers are without power in the county. Power is expected to be restored by 4:30 p.m.

The following counties are also reporting power outages in mid-Michigan:

Iosco County with 752 customers without power;

Ogemaw County with 158 customers without power;

Shiawassee County with 85 customers without power;

Gratiot County with 47 customers without power.

Stay up to date with the latest weather information with the First Alert weather team, and download the First Alert weather app to receive notifications of weather alerts in your area.

If you captured a photo of the storm, submit it below:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.