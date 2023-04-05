‘Too much rain’: Mid-Michigan community frustrated about flooding

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Residents and farmers in mid-Michigan are frustrated with the amount of rain the area has been seeing during the first days of April.

TV5′s James Felton was live in Saginaw County on Wednesday afternoon, April 5. He said many intersections had water over the road, and some roads looked more like rivers. He also said he saw one car stalled out trying to drive through the water.

Felton spoke with Haley Miller, a resident of Carrollton, who had water seeping into her basement and laundry room.

“It’s kind of frustrating because this happened a good amount of times. We’ve replaced our flooring three times already,” Miller said. “And I just don’t know if it’s, as you can see the roads are pretty flooded, is it like the plumbing on their end that’s really bad all through Carrollton? Because it’s a bunch of roads.”

The Carrollton Township supervisor said the sheer amount of rain that fell on Wednesday, April 5 overwhelmed the drainage system.

Another Carrollton resident said she had three inches of water in her basement on Wednesday afternoon.

While all this rain is a nuisance for most people, for farmers, it is an impact to their livelihood.

Many local farmers are seeing their fields flooded.

“Hey, April showers bring May flowers, right? We will have flowers in May, we have tulips coming up right here but we’re really hoping for the rain to let up a little bit because this is too much rain,” Phoenix Community Farm founder and executive director Beth De Vries said.

Too much rain and not enough sunshine. De Vries said contrary to people’s beliefs, a lot of rain is not always welcomed by farmers.

“I mean, we like rain but also, we like it in moderation,” De Vries said.

Phoenix Community Farm is located off Smith Road in Midland. De Vries’ plan was to start planting this week for the harvest season, but she said that will have to wait.

“We have a lot of water,” De Vries said. “Just standing water and water that’s draining from the surrounding areas so, we’re not going to be able to plant on our scheduled time which just delays everything throughout the season.”

The non-profit farms with a purpose, donating their fresh fruits and vegetables and educating the community on gardening as well.

“We grow and share produce and also education to empower our community. Our mission is to help meet the basic need for fresh healthy food. We believe that everyone should have access to fresh healthy foods, and no one should be going without.”

However, in order to have fresh healthy foods, she said they first need fresh healthy soil.

“The soil just has to be not saturated. You can take a clump of soil, and when it stays in a ball, it’s really full of moisture and that is not a good time to plant. So, it needs to be a little bit crumbly,” De Vries said.

De Vries said she anticipates that it will take a week or two for the soil to dry before she can begin seeding for the harvest season.

