UPDATE: Sault Ste. Marie woman intentionally set fire that killed her and her 3 children

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department has identified the four victims from the fatal fire on March 14th, 2023.

The adult victim is 31-year-old Alicia Adzima, and her three children: Ella and Eva Clossick, twin 4-year-old girls, and Emery Adzima, a 1-year-old boy. Next of kin have been notified.

The investigation has determined this fire was a Homicide-Suicide; Alicia Adzima intentionally caused the fire with the intent to cause the deaths of her and her children.

The investigation is still open and no further information is being released at this time.

The Sault Ste. Mare Fire and Police Departments was assisted by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office & Victims Services Unit, Michigan State Police, MSP-Fire Investigation Unit, MSP Crime Lab-Marquette, MSP Crime Lab-Grand Rapids, and Chippewa County Central Dispatch.

If anyone has any information or tips about this incident, please contact Detective/Sergeant Darrell Harp at 906-632-5752 or dharp@saultcity.com.

Last published: Mar 15, 2023

UPDATE: The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department has updated the number of fatalities involved in Tuesday’s house fire from one to four.

Investigators have reported that a 31-year-old and three children ranging in ages one to four were recovered from the home. The names and exact ages of the children have not been released.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Please contact Chippewa County Central Dispatch at 906-495-3312 if you have any information regarding the fire.

Investigators are seeking information regarding a fatal house fire Tuesday morning in Sault Ste. Marie.

At around 7:37 a.m., the Sault Ste. Marie Fire and Police Departments responded to a house fire at 3607 Shallows Beach Avenue within the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

The fire was fatal and is currently under investigation. The victim’s identification has not yet been released and there is no further information at this time.

The Sault Ste. Marie Fire and Police Departments are being assisted in the investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office & Victims Services Unit, Michigan State Police & Fire Investigation Unit and Chippewa County Central Dispatch.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Chippewa County Central Dispatch at 906-495-3312.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.