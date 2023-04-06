Bay City building owner speaks on fire, next steps

The owner of the Bay City building that caught fire on Tuesday spoke about the loss of the...
The owner of the Bay City building that caught fire on Tuesday spoke about the loss of the building that has been in his family for more than three decades.(WNEM)
By Rayvin Bleu and Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – The owner of the Bay City building that caught fire on Tuesday spoke about the loss of the building that has been in his family for more than three decades.

On Tuesday, April 4, a fire swept through a Bay City building on North Linn Street near Midland Street.

Related: Crews respond to fire at Bay City restaurant

“It’s really sad to see it go because the building has been there since around the 1800s, late 1800s,” Jack Klein, the building owner, said.

Klein said his heart dropped when he saw the building he bought in 1989 was on fire. Flames broke out in the kitchen of Mode’s Tavern Tuesday morning, destroying the restaurant, the three apartments on the second floor, and JR’s All-Star Haircuts for Men.

“I was notified in the morning about, let’s see it’d be Tuesday morning, at about 8:30 a.m. that there was smoke in the back,” Klein said. “And that was the first notification, so I proceeded immediately to the bar. And when I got there, there was, in fact, some smoke coming out of the back.”

Klein said he and his wife, Claudette, poured everything they had into buying and renovating the building after he retired from teaching, eventually opening Steamer’s Pub.

They sold the restaurant in 2000 but kept the property.

However, now the fate of the building is up in the air.

“We’re going to explore all our avenues, and we’ll see what we can do, and we haven’t made any decisions yet,” Klein said.

Related: Community showing support following fire in Bay City

Klein said he won’t know his options until the building’s structural integrity is inspected to see if it’s worth repairing.

“We’re just hoping that everything turns out well,” Klein said.

Klein thanked the community for coming together to help his tenants and said he will do what he can to help them as well.

Read next:
Whitmer strikes 1931 abortion ban from Michigan law
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation repealing Michigan's 1931 law banning...
Holly Hotel slated to reopen by end of 2023
Holly Hotel restoration update.
Consumers Energy taking steps to combat power outages
A Consumers Energy substation.
SVSU to host FIRST Robotics state championship
Saginaw Valley State University will be hosting the FIRST® in Michigan robotics state...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire off of Midland Street in Bay City on Tuesday, April 4.
Crews respond to fire at Bay City restaurant
New DNA testing research has allowed police to identify a woman’s body found in Ohio about 43...
DNA, genealogy research identifies Michigan Jane Doe
Farmer’s Home Tavern in Hemlock has made it to the final round in a “best dive bar” competition...
Hemlock bar named one of country’s best dive bars
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Police: 1 in custody after allegedly shooting, killing Durand man

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, April 5
Residents and farmers in mid-Michigan are frustrated with the amount of rain the area has been...
‘Too much rain’: Mid-Michigan community frustrated about flooding
'Too much rain': Mid-Michigan community frustrated about flooding
Consumers Energy taking steps to combat power outages