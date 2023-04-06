GHOST arrests man accused of grooming, raping child

GENESEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) for allegedly grooming and raping a child.

The child was under the age of 12 at the time of the crimes, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Camaron Lee Hall, 28, was arrested and charged with 26 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13-years-old. He was arraigned in Genesee County District Court on Wednesday, April 5.

His bond was set at $10,000.

Hall is due back in court on April 13 for a probable cause conference.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is expected to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on April 6 regarding this case. TV5 will livestream the press conference in this article.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.