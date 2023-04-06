Montgomery Zoo announces the passing of reticulated giraffe Jenna

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - An Alabama zoo is mourning the loss of one of its reticulated giraffes who suffered from worsening health problems.

On April 6, the Montgomery Zoo said it made the decision to euthanize Jenna, an 18-year-old giraffe.

The zoo said an extensive discussion among the zoo’s veterinary, animal husbandry and senior management departments led to the decision to end Jenna’s suffering.

According to the officials, Jenna was born on May 17, 2005, and quickly became a beloved animal for guests to see.

Jenna’s misfortunes started at the age of five when she sustained a traumatic injury to her left rear leg which resulted in physical damage to her feet and posture.

The injury led to mobility challenges as the giraffe aged, according to the zoo.

“It is a testament to the love and devotion of all the individuals who worked with Jenna over the past 18 years that she has lived such a full and happy life despite her disability,” the zoo said in a statement announcing her death.

WSFA reported Jenna was surrounded by her loving care givers at the time of her passing.

The zoo said it appreciated public support during this difficult time and welcomed people to visit Jenna’s sister, Ashley, at the facility’s giraffe post.

