A quiet evening, another beautiful day Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a soggy start to the week, we’re settling into a drier pattern and it was nice to not have to worry about rain today!

Temperatures were much cooler this afternoon following yesterday’s cold front, but some sunshine helped take some of the sting off of that and although it’s been chilly at times with the wind, it’s hard to complain! As we go into next week, we should see temperatures rebound and this time, it doesn’t appear it will come with a catch. We should be able to enjoy it!

This Evening & Overnight

Temperatures should fall quickly tonight with clear skies overhead, though we should stay in at least the 40s through sunset tonight (8:08 PM). Winds will relax compared to where they are this afternoon but should remain about 5 to 15 miles per hour, with some occasional gusts near 20 miles per hour. That should keep wind chills a bit cooler than actual temperatures.

Low temperatures Thursday night. (WNEM)

Eventually, we’ll land in the 20s in most areas for overnight lows, with low 30s at best. Wind chills could be closer to the teens and low 20s at the bus stops tomorrow morning.

Friday

Friday brings a repeat performance of today, though with a cooler start it wouldn’t be surprising to see temperatures that are slightly cooler for Friday afternoon. Once again, abundant sunshine should allow for a pleasant day overall, despite the chilliness.

High temperatures for Friday. (WNEM)

Highs should settle in the middle to upper 40s, though some cooler values in the upper 30s may be found along the immediate shoreline areas. Winds will be out of the north northwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Friday evening plans should be in great shape, and if you’re headed to Dow Diamond for the home opener for the Great Lakes Loons, it should be a beautiful night. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the game, but we’ll be dry.

Easter Sunday

It should be a beautiful Easter this weekend! (WNEM)

Looking ahead to Easter on Sunday, we should have a fantastic day! Skies will be mostly sunny and by the end of the weekend, we should be warming up. Winds will be taking more of a southeasterly and southerly turn, which should warm us up nicely.

We should see highs on Easter land in the middle 50s to low 60s, though it will be cooler near the lakeshore.

Any plans you have for the end of the weekend should be in great shape. And we hope it’s a safe and peaceful holiday!

