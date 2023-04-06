Searching for solace among 58k names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Veterans from Illinois got the trip of a lifetime Thursday
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Of the more than 58 thousand names etched into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, veteran George Devers was only looking for one.

“I can’t find him yet. Names George Rice. He was my group chief. Flight Engineer. He was a great guy,” said George.

Nearly Seven decades ago, George and his brother Bill answered the call to action when the United States entered the Vietnam War.

“We was out drinking one night, and he said, we’re going to straighten that mess out. And we all volunteered next day,” remembers Bill.

George came to Washington to find his friend. After a long search, he found him, immortalized in the marble.

It’s a bittersweet moment, and a day he says he’ll never forget.

“We came in to the airport to say 200 people clapping for you. They didn’t do that back in the 60s. So it was tear jerking”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New DNA testing research has allowed police to identify a woman’s body found in Ohio about 43...
DNA, genealogy research identifies Michigan Jane Doe
All types of severe weather area possible Wednesday.
First Alert: Rain & t-storms Wednesday with some severe weather possible
Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are without power in Saginaw County.
Most power restored in Saginaw Co. 
Lightning struck in downtown Saginaw on Wednesday, April 5.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning strikes downtown Saginaw
Michigan State Police are asking for help to locate a 16-year-old who has gone missing.
MSP searching for missing, endangered teen

Latest News

FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
Tennessee House declines to expel 2nd Dem for gun protest
Coolio — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., on Aug. 1, 1963 — died at the Los Angeles home of a friend...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio’s death fentanyl-caused
The Detroit Tigers lost 6-3 to the Red Sox at their home opener in Comerica Park on Thursday,...
Tigers still in high spirits after losing home opener
GHOST arrests man accused of grooming, raping child
FILE - A great egret flies above a great blue heron in a wetland inside the Detroit River...
Biden vetoes bill that sought to toss EPA water protections