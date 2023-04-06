Smith’s OT winner gives Spirit 3-1 series lead

Flint, Mich. – The Saginaw Spirit (3-1) won 2-1 in overtime over the Flint Firebirds (1-3) Wednesday, April 5, at the Dort Financial Center.

Saginaw captain Mitchell Smith scored the game-winner in overtime for his second of the playoffs. With 28 saves on 29 shots, Tristan Lennox secured his fifth career playoff win. Detroit Red Wings draft pick Amadeus Lombardi scored the lone goal for Flint while goaltender Nathan Day stopped 34 of 36 Spirit shots.

The game began with Saginaw down a skater after Hunter Haight went to the box for holding at 6:31. Flint was unable to score on the chance.

Later in the period, the Spirit got their first powerplay chance after Tristan Bertucci was called for tripping at 14:13 in the first period. The Firebirds stopped them from striking first on the advantage.

Roberto Mancini took an interference call at 19:14 in the opening frame, giving the Firebirds a man-advantage. Saginaw prevented Flint from scoring on the chance.

At the end of the first period, neither team had scored despite a nine to eight Saginaw shot advantage.

The second period started with Flint scoring first at 6:53. Amadeus Lombardi put the puck over Lennox’s glove from the right faceoff dot for his second of the playoffs.

Saginaw got another man-advantage after Tristan Bertucci was called for roughing at 10:33 in the second frame. While they were unable to score on the powerplay, the Spirit rode the momentum and scored at 13:42. Theo Hill received a pass from Nic Sima in Flint’s zone. The overager passed to Roberto Mancini at the top of the zone and he rifled a shot past Day for his first of the postseason.

After 40 minutes, Saginaw held a 23-20 shot lead despite the game being tied.

The third period opened with the Spirit on the powerplay after Blake Smith went to the box for roughing at 5:21. Flint was able to kill off the chance with several clearing attempts.

The remainder of the period consisted of both teams racking up shots but the goaltenders standing strong. However, neither team scored, and the game went into overtime. At the end of regulation, Saginaw outshot Flint, 32-29 yet both teams only had one goal apiece.

In overtime, Riley Piercey was ejected for a blindside hit on Zayne Parekh at 4:18. The powerplay was cut short after Hunter Haight was called for interference at 5:33. Shortly after the four-on-four began, the Spirit won the game courtesy of Mitchell Smith at 5:57. The captain skated into Flint’s zone and fired a shot at the gap between Day and the post for his second of the season. The 2-1 victory saw the Spirit hold a 36-29 shot advantage after more than 64 minutes.

The Spirit take a 3-1 series lead with the overtime win, and can claim the series in Game 5 back at the Dow Event Center on Friday, April 7. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. and tickets are available at Ticketmaster, the Saginaw Spirit Store (6321 State Street), Dow Event Center Box Office, and by phone at (989) 497-7747.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.