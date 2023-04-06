Staying windy Thursday, but much-needed dry weather is here!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday saw a round of active weather move through, but it also saw more rain added to the bucket. Our area is greatly in-need of some drier weather -- it starts today! Although it will take some time for river levels to come back down, this will be a step in the right direction for the plethora of Flood Warnings we have on many area rivers. In fact, our rain surpluses are checking in on the order of several inches across Mid-Michigan.

Rain surpluses in Mid-Michigan as of April 6, 2023. (WNEM)

Looking ahead to Friday for Loons Opening Day, conditions are shaping up nicely! There will be no need to worry about rain at the ballpark tomorrow evening. On Saturday there is small chance of showers up north, but Easter Sunday is remaining dry with comfortable temperatures too! You can take a look ahead into Easter Weekend in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

As you head out the door this morning, it is windy! Gusts are up between 25 and 30 mph from the west. Wind chills for the bus stops are running anywhere from around 25 degrees along US-127, up to around 35 degrees in the Thumb. The wind will stick around for today with gusts picking back up over 30 mph at times. This will be strongest in the afternoon. Highs will make their way up to around 49 degrees, cooler due to yesterday’s cold front. This only puts us a handful of degrees below average today. Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout today!

Thursday makes its way to the upper 40s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight and still breezy, a west wind between 5 and 15 mph with gusts to 20+ mph. That wind will slow down through the overnight, becoming only 5 to 10 mph by daybreak Friday. With the clearer skies, lows will fall quite a bit again. We’ll wake up to temperatures around 31 degrees on Friday morning.

Thursday night will fall right around 30 degrees. (WNEM)

Friday

Mostly sunny conditions will remain again on Friday! Fortunately, this time around the wind will be lighter at only 5 to 10 mph from the northwest. Highs will get up to around 47 degrees.

Friday will also be in the middle to upper 40s. (WNEM)

If you’re heading to Dow Diamond for Loons Opening Day, conditions are looking good for the whole evening! It will just start to cool down fairly quick once the sun sets. Go Loons and have a great season!

Opening Day for the Loons looks good! (WNEM)

