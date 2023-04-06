Tigers to host Red Sox in home opener Thursday

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park
The Tigers will host the Red Sox in their home opener
The Tigers will host the Red Sox in their home opener(WILX-TV)
By Seth Wells
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is Opening Day in Detroit as the Tigers are getting ready to host the Boston Red Sox this afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park.

There are a lot of changes that fans can expect to see if they are headed to Comerica Park. There are brand new lights at the park that fans will notice especially at night. The fences have also been brought in around the outfield. The fences have been a hot topic of conversation for years as some fans and even players complained about the park being too friendly to pitchers.

The Tigers (2-4) started the season with two series on the road. They started the year off by getting swept by the Rays and then won their most recent series against the Astros in Houston, TX.

Spencer Turnbull is set to take the mound for the Tigers. The Red Sox will send lefty Chris Sale to the mound. Both Turnbull and Sale started the season with poor performances in their first starts.

News 10 will have live coverage of Opening Day throughout Thursday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New DNA testing research has allowed police to identify a woman’s body found in Ohio about 43...
DNA, genealogy research identifies Michigan Jane Doe
All types of severe weather area possible Wednesday.
First Alert: Rain & t-storms Wednesday with some severe weather possible
Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are without power in Saginaw County.
Most power restored in Saginaw Co. 
Lightning struck in downtown Saginaw on Wednesday, April 5.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning strikes downtown Saginaw
Michigan State Police are asking for help to locate a 16-year-old who has gone missing.
MSP searching for missing, endangered teen

Latest News

Camaron Hall
GHOST arrests man accused of grooming, raping child
A traveling exhibit celebrating the American farmer opens today at Saginaw's Castle Museum....
"American Farmer" photography exhibit at the Castle Museum
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, April 6th
The owner of the Bay City building that caught fire on Tuesday spoke about the loss of the...
Bay City building owner speaks on fire, next steps
The Saginaw Spirit (3-1) won 2-1 in overtime over the Flint Firebirds (1-3) Wednesday, April 5,...
Smith’s OT winner gives Spirit 3-1 series lead