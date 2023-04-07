Caleb Love transferring to Michigan from North Carolina

Caleb Love plans to transfer to Michigan from North Carolina, giving coach Juwan Howard some much-needed talent for his roster next season
By By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Caleb Love plans to transfer to Michigan from North Carolina, giving coach Juwan Howard some much-needed talent for his roster next season. The 6-foot-4 guard announced his decision on social media Friday.

The Wolverines also added former Seton Hall guard Tray Jackson, who shared his plans on social media.

Love averaged a team-high 16.7 points last season and 14.6 in three seasons as a starter for the Tar Heels.

He had some big games, including a 28-point performance in a win over Duke in the Final Four last year in the first NCAA Tournament meeting between the rivals and the final game for Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Love made just 36% of his shots over three years and did not connect on 40% of his attempts from the field in any season.

Jackson, who is from Detroit, started his college career in 2019 at Missouri. He transferred to Seton Hall, where he averaged six-plus points in each of the last two seasons.

The Wolverines will welcome Love and Jackson to a team lost a lot this offseason. Center Hunter Dickinson entered the transfer portal, wing Jett Howard is entering the NBA draft after playing for one season under his father and guard Kobe Bufkin is going pro after two seasons.

