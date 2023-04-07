Car crash simulation gives first responders hands-on experience

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A mock car crash in front of the Escanaba Township fire hall gave local first responders hands-on training on Friday.

Inside the cars, there were a total of four patients waiting for care. But there were no actual injuries - it was a training exercise.

The Escanaba Township Fire Department, Bay College EMS, Gladstone Public Safety and Guardian Flight were on the scene.

“It’s good for on-site, hands-on training. It’s good for us to see the faces of the EMTs - the future EMTs that we have. It’s good for them to see what we do on a car accident,” said Matthew Rian, chief of the Escanaba Township Fire Department.

This training has become part of Bay College’s field rescue course for future EMTs, which currently has four students.

“It’s important for them because it broadens their education. It gives them experience and knowledge in some things that when they finish their course and they’re licensed as an EMT, they’ve already had the opportunity to experience some of the things that they will experience every day,” said Edward Bigsby, the executive director for the Delta County Medical Control Authority.

First responders worked together to get the patients out of the vehicle, using the jaws of life. Firefighters then taught Bay College students how to safely break glass. They used a safety wrench and wore eye protection while breaking the vehicles’ windows.

