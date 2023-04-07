Dry evening, light snow for some tonight, beautiful Easter

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been nice to see the sun the last few days, giving us a break from some of the soggy weather we’ve seen going back into last week.

Temperatures have taken a chilly turn for some today as an easterly and northeasterly wind has developed along the lakeshore, keeping some of our eastern locations much cooler than our inland zones. Some have only seen temperatures in the 30s today!

As we head into the weekend, warmer air should return, especially by Easter. But before we get there, some will have a chance at some light snow tonight and early Saturday!

This Evening & Overnight

Dry weather and clear skies are expected through the first half of the night, with temperatures a mix of 30s and 40s initially this evening, with a fall into the 30s quickly for everyone after sunset. By tomorrow morning, overnight lows will have settled in the 20s and low 30s.

Lows on Friday night will settle in the 20s and 30s. (WNEM)

Overnight, skies will cloud up, especially in areas to the west, and some light snow will become possible toward daybreak in our far northern areas (Roscommon, Clare, etc.). This snow is not expected to be heavy, but probably more than many would want to see at this point in the year.

Some light snow will try to push into the area late tonight and early Saturday. (WNEM)

Saturday

This snow will attempt to expand to the east as the morning goes along, with a bit of uncertainty as to just how much it can survive. The reason for that is our beautiful day from Friday and how well that snow can overcome how dry it was to close out the workweek.

Snow is possible in our northern areas early Saturday. (WNEM)

Generally speaking, the best chance at snow seems to line up north of US-10, essentially Arenac, Clare, and Gladwin to the north, with lower chances as you go south. There is a very small chance some of it could clip the Tri-Cities and northern Thumb. If you’re south of the Tri-Cities, you will likely remain dry.

Snow accumulations, if they occur, would be heaviest in areas to the north. (WNEM)

If snow does reach the ground, any accumulations would be minor. Areas in the very far north like Houghton Lake may have a chance to get close to 1″ or just over, but like other areas, this will depend on how well the snow can overcome that dry air.

High temperatures for Saturday. (WNEM)

Any precipitation should quickly fizzle out during the second half of the day, with mostly cloudy skies until the evening when skies will have a chance to start breaking up again, perhaps enough to sneak in some late day sun peeks. Highs on Saturday will be highly variable again, with 50s possible farther inland, and 30s and 40s near and downwind of the water. Winds will be southeasterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Skies will clear into Saturday night, with lows settling in the in the 20s and 30s.

Easter Sunday

We expect a beautiful Easter Sunday, with a chance at warmer temperatures on Easter afternoon. Highs on Sunday afternoon should be back in the 50s and low 60s with a southerly and southwesterly wind flow taking back over. Those winds should be light around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Highs will warm up again on Sunday for Easter. (WNEM)

Though most of the area will warm up, that light southerly wind will allow a lake breeze to develop, so while we won’t be as cool as Friday and Saturday, those near the Lake Huron will still be on the cooler side.

Dry weather will continue into Sunday night, with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s as clouds increase late.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.