Fallen soldier comes home to Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan soldier killed in Colorado is now home and was greeted with a hero’s welcome.

Emergency vehicles and residents with American flags paid their respect to Braden Peltier during a procession from the Detroit Metro Airport to West Branch. The Bay City born soldier was killed in a shooting near a shopping center in Colorado Springs last month. Police have not yet confirmed the exact details surrounding the shooting, and the investigation is currently ongoing.

The 23-year-old was an active-duty army specialist stationed at Fort Carson. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Arrangements are being handled by Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch. Visitation is Monday, April 10 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and his funeral will be Tuesday morning, April 11 at 11 a.m.

Peltier will be buried at Rose City Cemetery with full military honors.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.