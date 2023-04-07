FBI joins search for missing Grand Ledge woman with special needs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The search for missing 26-year-old Lora Woodard continues as police investigate her disappearance.

The FBI’s Detroit office is assisting Grand Ledge police in the investigation. Authorities believe she may have been speaking with a man from Indiana before her disappearance. Police said Woodard has special needs and is easily persuaded.

According to authorities, Lora Woodard was last seen March 30 at about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Seminary and Spring streets. Police said she left her home on foot and walked to an area where a silver van was seen on camera. Police said the silver van left the area shortly after, driving southbound on Jenne Street toward Saginaw Highway, and Woodward has not been seen or heard from since.

Lora Woodard stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black or gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who has seen Lora Woodard or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Grand Ledge Police Department at 517-627-2115 or to call 911.

