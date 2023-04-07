Gilchrist visits SVSU for FIRST Robotics championship

By Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – On Friday, April 7, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist paid a visit to SVSU to check out the FIRST Robotics State Championship.

Gilchrist said it’s like getting back to his roots. He said he went to college for engineering and competed in competitions like this when he was in high school. He said that programs like FIRST Robotics help get young people ready for future careers that strengthen Michigan’s economy. Gilchrist said the event is inspiring, showing a desire for STEM programs in schools and synergy with each other

“It’s about the teamwork. The collaboration. The friendly competition. That’s what these students are going to keep with them regardless of what they choose to study and the fields they choose to pursue,” Gilchrist said.

Students from all over the state are competing, including from up north in Petoskey and Hemlock here in mid-Michigan.

The students TV5 talked to were happy to be there!

“It’s just a great time. You get to hang out with people. You get to compete with your robot. We spend six weeks, blood, sweat, and tears in the shop and you get to finally have it pay off,” one student said.

“It’s a great time. We have a great drive team. We have a great team,” another student said.

The competition started with 5,000 students making up 160 teams. It’s the fifth year SVSU has hosted the event.

