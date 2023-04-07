Gorgeous Friday weather ahead & a nice Easter!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Despite the wind, Thursday was a nice day and the first of many dry days in the extended forecast. Head to the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast to check out the sun next week! The dry weather will help with standing water and high river level issues we still have in Mid-Michigan. Various rivers are still under Flood Warnings because of all of the recent rain. Likely through the weekend, we’ll begin to see some of those flood warnings going away as water recedes.

If you’re heading to Dow Diamond this evening for Opening Day, the weather is in fantastic shape! We’ll have dry weather with a light wind by then, more on that forecast just below!

Today

Clear skies take us through this morning with the wind having lightened up since Thursday. Speeds this morning are only 5 to 10 mph from the northwest. This is taking our northern counties into the upper 20s, while lower 30s are observed in the Tri-Cities and Flint. Highs today will return to the middle-to-upper 40s in all locations, landing right near 47 degrees. Today’s wind will stay form the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will be in the middle to upper 40s. (WNEM)

Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout today and this evening! Even at Dow Diamond this evening, it’ll be flat-out sunny/clear with a light and variable wind. First pitch at 6:05 PM will be around 47 degrees. About the only notable thing at the ballpark this evening is that with the clear skies, it will cool down quick once the sun sets. You’ll still need a light jacket or a sweater, but no need for the heaviest jacket you have!

Opening Day features great weather at Dow Diamond! (WNEM)

Tonight

The night starts clear before clouds increase overnight. This is as a very weak disturbance moves in from the west that could bring a few sprinkles/flurries near sunrise. Ground temperatures are between 40 and 45 degrees in most of the area, so this will be a non-issue on the roads into Saturday morning past some dampness.

There could be a few sprinkles/flurries late Friday Night. (WNEM)

Lows tonight settle to around 30 degrees with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

The same small chance for sprinkles/flurries mentioned above also goes into the noon hour on Saturday, mostly being observed near US-127 and in our northern counties. With the warm ground temperatures, then air temperatures rising through the 40s, roads are still expected to be fine past some damp spots. Overall, no travel issues are expected for Easter Weekend! Saturday brings the only chance of wet weather through the entire weekend. Highs on Saturday eventually reach up to around 50 degrees with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday sees a small chance for a few sprinkles/flurries up north. (WNEM)

Easter Sunday

Mostly sunny skies are in-store for Easter with a high temperature checking in around 61 degrees! The wind will be from the south southwest at 5 to 10 mph. It really couldn’t be a much nicer day! We wish you safe travels and a wonderful weekend!

Easter Sunday features some wonderful weather! (WNEM)

