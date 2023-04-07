Michigan looks to improve health of residents with Medicaid

MDHHS
MDHHS(MDHHS)
By George Castle
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has announced focus areas to improve the health of residents covered by Medicaid.

MDHHS calls the focus areas “strategic pillars.” The department said the pillars will serve as a foundation for rebidding contracts for Medicaid health plans.

The five pillars are:

  • Serve the Whole Person, Coordinating Health and Health-Related Needs.
  • Give All Kids a Healthy Start.
  • Promote Health Equity and Reduce Racial and Ethnic Disparities.
  • Drive Innovation and Operational Excellence.
  • Engage Members, Families and Communities.

The pillars are part of MDHHS’s MIHealthyLife Initiative. Its purpose is to improve the health of Michigan residents as the department prepares to rebid its Medicaid health plan contracts.

MDHHS said the pillars were identified using feedback from nearly 10,000 residents, input from internal MDHHS officials, targeted external stakeholder interviews, a review of state health and human services priorities, and a survey of national best practices.

Six design teams were created that consist of subject matter experts from the MDHHS to create policies to support the strategic pillars, the department said. The teams will continue to use feedback to inform the policy and program changes and the overall process for selecting Medicaid health plans through rebidding.

MDHHS will accept proposals for Comprehensive Health Care Program Medicaid health plans in fall 2023.

About 2.2 million Michigan residents receive coverage through Medicaid and Michigan’s Healthy Michigan Plan.

