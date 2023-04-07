MSP chopper aids in tracking stolen vehicle, arrest

By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan State Police helicopter assisted Flint Township Police in tracking a stolen vehicle, resulting in the driver’s arrest.

On Thursday, April 6, an MSP helicopter unit located a stolen vehicle after a report of a 911 call, MSP said, adding that the call was from the owner, stating that she was driving behind her stolen vehicle.

The helicopter unit, Trooper 3, guided the multiple ground units who responded to the vehicle’s location, MSP said.

The vehicle fled the traffic stop, MSP said, adding that it drove recklessly through the city without headlights on.

MSP said Trooper 3 kept track of the vehicle from the air to continue assisting the police department.

Eventually the driver crashed and ran away, MSP said, adding that while fleeing, the driver discarded an item which was later identified as an illegal firearm.

Trooper 3 tracked the suspect’s location and the male, 21-year-old driver was arrested by the Flint Township Police Department, MSP said.

According to MSP, Trooper3 also directed ground units to the location of the discarded gun and it was recovered.

