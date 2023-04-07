Protect MI Pet supporters to campaign at capitol

A passionate group of animal lovers is hoping lawmakers in Lansing will hear their calls.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Protect MI Pet initiative hosted a press conference Friday afternoon, April 7 saying they’ll be campaigning on the capitol lawn on Tuesday, April 11. The group has been calling on lawmakers to create a statewide registry for convicted animal abusers.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the initiative is about helping suffering animals.

“These companion animals that have no voice, they can’t testify, they can’t describe pain and torture and starvation,” Swanson said.

According to Protect MI Pet’s website, state police reported that animal abuse is up four times since 2016.

