Saginaw Street brick restoration to begin April 10

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crews will begin breaking ground on the Saginaw Street brick restoration project on April 10, causing small stretches of Saginaw Street to be closed.

Funding from the Michigan Department of Transportation and the City of Flint’s Major Roads Fund is paving the way for the completion of this project.

The City of Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley told TV5 more about this multi-million dollar restoration.

“Well this is a great, great thing for the City of Flint. This is something we’ve been waiting on. It’s been in the works for a very long time,” said Neeley.

He said that starting Monday, the two-year process of refurbishing or replacing the bricks on Saginaw Street will begin.

“We’re going to be lifting the bricks up, re-seeding them, cleaning them, and restoring most of them, but some of them we have to replace,” he said.

Motorists in the area will encounter detours as the first phase of the project gets underway.

Saginaw Street, from Court Street to Third Street, will be closed. Northbound traffic will need to use Harrison Street, while southbound traffic will need to travel on Beach Street.

“Healthy growing pains for our city, you know, we can say bye-bye bad bricks for downtown. New opportunities for being able to redevelop our community to a destination location,” Neeley said.

That’s not all.

Plans also include upgrading all underground utilities from Court Street to the Flint River including water main replacement, electrical upgrades, running conduits for lights and meters, as well as the replacement of two gas mains.

“We’ll look at this as an opportunity to be able to go in the ground and be able to take some very old infrastructure out, replace it with some new infrastructure, and doing with conjunction with one another,” said Neeley. “It saves time and money and also makes us a very strong and healthy community.”

Neeley is eager to see Saginaw Street getting a facelift.

“Monday, as we first start popping off, I’m going to be very excited. And two years from now, as we are driving and walking on our new bricks, I’m going to be just as excited,” he said.

Construction will break for Back to the Bricks and the Crim Festival of Races in August and is expected to resume after Labor Day.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.