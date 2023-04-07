Spirit seek series win in Game 5 against Flint

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit (3-1) will attempt to take the series against the Flint Firebirds (1-3) in Game 5 Friday, April 7, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight’s Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets:

Ticketmaster

Phone: (989) 497-7747

In-Person: Saginaw Spirit Store (6321 State St.), Dow Event Center Box Office

Broadcast:

Television: CHL TV, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 470

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

The Series So Far:

After winning both home games last week, Saginaw split the two games in Flint on Monday and Wednesday this week. While Game 3 went in the favor of the Firebirds 5-4 in OT, Game 4 swung the Spirit’s way. Much like the previous contests, Flint scored first courtesy of Amadeus Lombardi in the second period. Later in the frame, defenseman Roberto Mancini tied the game and scored the only unassisted goal of the matchup. The 1-1 tie remained throughout the rest of the game and resulted in a second straight overtime. Unlike the previous overtime game, Saginaw seized the victory with Mitchell Smith potting the game winner. Tristan Lennox stopped 28 of 29 shots faced for first-star honors. He allowed just one goal for the third time this series. Nathan Day manned the crease for the Firebirds, posting 34 saves on 36 shots and was the game’s third star.

Box Score & Highlights for Game 4

Players to Watch:

Prior to Game 4, Saginaw’s Tristan Lennox was announced as Saginaw’s nomination for the Red Tilson trophy (league MVP.) Lennox has been just as valuable to the Spirit, if not more in the postseason. His 1.88 GAA and .935 SV% are each third among OHL playoff goalies. Vegas Golden Knights pick Matyas Sapovaliv has the most goals (5) and points (8) for Saginaw this postseason. Michigan native Dean Loukus’ six assists are the most for any Spirit skater.

Amadeus Lombardi and Nolan Dann share the lead in goals (2) for Flint this postseason. The Detroit Red Wings pick is also tied with Ethan Hay for the most points (3) of any Firebird skater. Hay has the most assists (3) for his team. Nathan Day holds top goaltending marks for Flint in the playoffs, posting a 3.48 GAA and an .880 SV%.

Saginaw has three (3) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas), Tristan Lennox (New York Islanders), and Hunter Haight (Minnesota).

Flint has six (6) players linked to the NHL, including Braeden Kressler (Toronto, FA), Dmitry Kuzmin (Winnipeg), Gavin Hayes (Chicago), Will Cranley (St Louis), Amadeus Lombardi (Detroit), and Artem Guryev (San Jose).

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.