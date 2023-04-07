UP Health System purchases new robotic-assisted lung biopsy machine

UPHS is happy to announce that they have acquired the latest innovation in robotic technology to assist with lung surgery.
Robotic Assisted Lung Biopsy machine at UPHS - Marquette
Robotic Assisted Lung Biopsy machine at UPHS - Marquette(wluc)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -American Cancer Society data says lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the US.

U.P. Health System (UPHS) now has a Robotic Assisted Lung Biopsy machine. Surgeons use this machine to insert instruments through one small incision to find a tumor.

UPHS Operating Room Business Manager Beth Riley said the process of acquiring this surgical device started last June.

“We spent months researching robotic lung navigation systems before purchasing this technology, we wanted to be completely confident in our decision,” said Riley. “It was important to us that this technology that already exists here.”

UPHS Physician of Pulmonology and Critical Care Dr. Matthew Karulf expressed that this $600,000 device is the fastest alternative for lung surgery. He said questions patients have can now be answered in a very short amount of time.

“For example, lymphocyte evaluations, stagging at the same time you’re getting your diagnosis,” said Karulf. “Ultimately you really setting yourself up as a springboard to doing diagnosis and treatment at the same visit.

Dr. Karulf also said this amazing piece of technology is going to improve patients’ recovery time tremendously.

“We’re helping get diagnoses for people, when if its cancer and it diagnosed in the earliest stage which has the highest cure rates and it’s done with the technology to allow the lowest risks,” said Karulf.

Riley adds a benefit of this machine, purchased by Lifepoint Health, is its ability to see patients from over a 300-mile radius.

“It was important for us to allow our patients to get their diagnoses without having to travel to other states or below the bridge,” said Karulf. “Previous options for diagnostic biopsies have higher complication rates and were less accurate.”

The entire UPHS team said they are excited to have this technology as it will be a game changer for saving lives.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

