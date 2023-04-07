Whitmer looks back on first 100 days of second term

LANSING, Mich, (WNEM) - Almost 100 days into her second term, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sat down to look at some of the progress she’s made with the help of a Democratic-led legislature.

On Wednesday, April 5, Whitmer signed the repeal of the 1931 abortion ban. Civil rights are now expanded to include LGBTQ people, the earned income tax credit has expanded, the state is rolling back the pension tax, and ‘right to work’ has been repealed.

Michigan became the first state to repeal the ‘right to work’ law in decades, but the move hasn’t come without criticism.

TV5′s Elisse Ramey asked Whitmer if she was fearful of potential backlash or setbacks for the state with businesses. Whitmer said she looks at it as an expansion of workers’ rights, and she was adamant that Michigan can be business-friendly and worker-friendly at the same time.

Whitmer referenced the recent addition of 2,500 jobs with Ford in Marshall, Michigan.

“As we look at this massive investment that Ford made in Michigan, those are unionized jobs. ‘Right to work’ wouldn’t impact that up or down. When you think about where site selectors look for places to do business, that’s but one of 10 criteria, all of which we are leading the pack on,” Whitmer said.

Another major topic currently is gun reform. Whitmer said the toughest and heaviest days have been the shootings at Oxford and Michigan State and the aftermath. The legislature is considering a package of gun safety laws that include extreme risk protection orders, safe storage, and background checks. While lawmakers debate, Whitmer said time is of the essence.

“Two of those bills will be on my desk soon,” she said. “I welcome and encourage the voices of parents, of gun owners, of students because we need to take action and your voices and stories are really important.”

The legislature is in recess and will resume its work on Tuesday, April 11.

When it comes to putting money in people’s pockets, Whitmer said she is proud of her tax plan, which she recently signed into law. She said that it will put $1,000 dollars back in the pockets of 500,000 households. She also talked about quintupling the working families tax credit, which will deliver an average combined tax refund of $3,150 to 700,000 families.

But when it comes to the gas tax, it’s not as simple. That’s partly because counties rely on it to pay for road projects, and this year it has gone up slightly. When Republicans ran the legislature, they rejected her proposal to raise the gas tax to help pay for road projects. So, what’s being done to fulfill her promise to fix the roads?

“At a very high level, I’ll tell you we are making progress,” Whitmer said. “For decades we underfunded roads, didn’t do enough construction. Between the bond I was able to do unilaterally because the legislature wouldn’t get serious, the past legislature wouldn’t get serious about fixing the roads, and the federal infrastructure dollars coming in, there’s a lot of work being done. There’s a lot more to do.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Midland on Thursday, April 6, touting his conservative accomplishments in Florida and criticizing the Michigan education system. Ramey asked Whitmer about her Republican counterpart.

“We’re expanding rights, whether it’s women making decisions about their body and their healthcare or it’s the LGBTQ community who finally have full civil rights in Michigan. We see other states going in reverse. We’re going to keep moving forward. And you know what, a governor from any other state is always welcome in Michigan. They should come and see how things are done and maybe take some of those lessons back.”

