Cannabis consumption lounges approved in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Soon there will be a new way to consume Cannabis in mid-Michigan, a decision that is causing both frustration and excitement.

In Bay City, cannabis consumption lounges are now permitted, and licenses for up to five businesses are set to be approved.

Cannabis consumption will be allowed in a public lounge where participants can smoke and share edibles.

Brent Brunner, the 4th Ward Commissioner and Vice President, supports the proposal, stating that “It’s becoming a norm of society, and it’s time we start realizing that.”

The proposal passed six to two, with Brunner voting yes to stay ahead of the evolution of the marijuana industry.

“Personally, I’m not one, but I know a lot of people who use and they don’t drink alcohol. There’s plenty of establishments to go have a beer; in Bay City, Bay County, and Michigan. But I only know of very few places you can actually go out in public and consume cannabis. I believe it is time to start moving forward with the natural progression of things,” Brunner said.

Commissioner Joseph Rivet voted against the proposal, citing concern raised by parents of minors.

“I think there is a number of people in our community who are not supportive of further proliferation of marijuana use in our community,” Rivet said.

According to the amendment, restrictions on lounges include having no alcohol and being 21 or older with ID. There are also zoning requirements similar to those for dispensaries.

Rivet believes it’s still too much too soon, adding “We already have over 200 licenses, over 100 growing licenses, 50 dispensary licenses, at some point I think it’s not beneficial to expand this until we spend some time and some time goes by that we just we can see how well we can enforce it, and how it impacts our community.”

Brunner, on the other hand, has faith that the timing is right for Bay City.

“The natural progression would be a consumption lounge. So it was brought up and we decided we would have five licenses go ahead and start testing this out,” Brunner said.

The city is now accepting applications for consumption lounge licenses.

Cannabis consumption lounges are currently open in Hazel Park and Kalkaska.

