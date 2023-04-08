A few light snow showers up north this morning and a bit cooler this afternoon before a beautiful Easter Sunday

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures have already been on a warming trend this morning as we started out in the upper 20s and lower 30s and now sit in the middle-upper 30s with a Alma already hitting 40 degrees shortly before 10am. We will continue this warming trend through the afternoon, with everyone eventually hitting the 40s, albeit the lowers 40s north of the Saginaw Bay, middle-upper 40s near and south of the Bay, and even the upper 40s - lower 50s for Alma, Owosso and Flint.

We have also had some very light snow showers moving through this morning for folks north of the Saginaw Bay, but so far it has only been very light snow, and it should remain this way through the late morning and early afternoon as the snow gradually ends. Through the afternoon clouds will hold over the area, gradually beginning to clear out this evening and overnight.

Tomorrow will start out sunny for most folks, with some light fog and/or low cloud cover north of the Saginaw bay where temperatures will be a bit cooler. All of Mid-Michigan will be 100% sunny by the late morning tomorrow lasting through the afternoon and early evening. Combine this with a lighter but warm south wind and temperatures soaring into the lower-middle 60 and we’ll have excellent conditions for outdoor activities tomorrow!

Below is a check of your Hour-By-Hour forecast for this afternoon, this evening, tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening.

