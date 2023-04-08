Flint man arrested after threatening to “shoot up” hospital

(WXIX)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A Flint man was arrested for threatening to “shoot up” McLaren Hospital and drive his truck through the front doors, Michigan State Police said.

MSP said on Saturday, April 1, Flint Post troopers responded to McLaren Hospital at 401 S. Ballenger Highway to investigate an incident involving threats made against the hospital.

Investigators determined that Edvin Pendleton Williams, 61, was upset about medical care he had received at the hospital in previous weeks, MSP said. Police said Williams had made two separate phone calls to a McLaren staff member on April 1 during which he threated to “shoot up the place” and drive his truck through the front doors.

Troopers arrested Williams at his home and subsequently lodged him in the Genesee County Jail, MSP said.

On Tuesday, April 4, Williams was arraigned in the 67th District Court of Genesee County on six counts, including terrorism.

MSP said troopers discovered Williams is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning a firearm, adding that a search of his home led to the discovery of a pistol and ammunition, which were seized.

No injuries were reported regarding the incident, MSP said.

