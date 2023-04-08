Saginaw defeated in Game 5, 5-2

Saginaw, Mich. – The Saginaw Spirit (3-2) lost 5-2 to the Flint Firebirds (2-3) Friday, April 7, at the Dow Event Center.

Dean Loukus and Mitchell Smith each netted one goal for Saginaw. With 19 saves on 23 shots, Tristan Lennox started his fifth game in a row for the Spirit this postseason. Five Flint skaters earned a tally while Tristan Bertucci and Gavin Hayes each earned two assists. Nathan Day got the nod for the Firebirds, stopping 38 of 40 shots faced for first-star honors.

The game began with Saginaw on the powerplay after Zacharie Giroux went to the box for cross-checking at 1:45. The Firebirds successfully killed off the chance.

Just like the previous four games, Flint scored first at 14:03 in the first period. Nolan Dann received the puck from Riley Piercey in the neutral zone. The winger skated into the zone and sent a one-timer pass to Amadeus Lombardi for his team-leading third goal of the playoffs.

Zayne Parekh was called for a check to the head penalty at 15:32 in the first frame, giving the Firebirds their first man-advantage. The Spirit held them scoreless with a few clearing attempts.

Saginaw found themselves down two skaters after Joey Willis committed a tripping call at 19:15 and Roberto Mancini took a slashing with four seconds remaining in the frame. Both penalties spanned the first and second periods.

At the end of the first period, The Firebirds led 1-0 along with a 12-9 shot advantage.

The second period started with Flint converting on the previous period’s five-on-three at 1:13. Gavin Hayes sent a pass up to Zacharie Giroux in Saginaw’s zone. The center skated in close to Lennox and potted the puck for his second of the postseason.

Roberto Mancini went to the box for holding at 3:06 in the second frame, giving the Firebirds a man-advantage. The powerplay was cut short after Amadeus Lombardi was called for high sticking at 4:02. Neither team scored during that time.

The Spirit got another chance on the powerplay after Ethan Hay committed a high sticking call at 9:28 in the middle period. Flint stopped them from scoring on the chance.

Saginaw scored their first of the game on a powerplay after Nolan Dann went to the box for delay of game at 15:39 in the middle frame. Mitchell Smith scored the goal from the right circle at 16:17 after receiving the puck from Matyas Sapovaliv. The goal was the captain’s third of the postseason.

Ethan Hay committed a faceoff violation at 18:25 in the second period, giving Saginaw a man-advantage. After the whistle was blown, there was a scrum which resulted in coincidental penalties.

After 40 minutes, Flint led 2-1 despite a 30-17 Spirit shot lead.

The third period opened with the Spirit tying the game at 1:53. Michael Misa received a pass from Matyas Sapovaliv in Flint’s zone. Dean Loukus got it next, and he put the puck top shelf on a backhand shot for his first of the postseason.

The Firebirds wasted no time and retook the lead at 3:46 in the third frame. Dmitry Kuzmin netted his first of the playoffs after he received the puck from Gavin Hayes and rifled a shot past Lennox’s blocker. Zacharie Giroux earned an assist on the play.

Flint added to their lead at 8:42 in the final period. Alex Bradshaw got the puck from Tristan Bertucci in their own zone. Ethan Hay received it next and converted on a breakaway chance by putting the puck past Lennox for his first of the postseason.

Saginaw went on the penalty kill after Hunter Haight was called for a faceoff violation at 9:40 in the final frame. Flint could not score on the chance.

Lennox was called to the bench for an extra attack with under three minutes to go. However, the Firebirds scored an empty net tally courtesy of Tyler Deline.

At the end of the game, Flint won 5-2 despite a 40-24 Spirit shot advantage. With the loss, the Firebirds draw the series to 3-2.

Saginaw heads back to Flint for Game 6 Saturday, April 8, at the Dort Financial Center. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

