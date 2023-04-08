Series shifts back to Flint for Game 6

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit (3-2) head on the road as they try to close the series against the Flint Firebirds (2-3) Saturday, April 8, at the Dort Financial Center.

Tonight’s Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

Broadcast:

Television: CHL TV, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 468

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

The Series So Far:

Heading into Game 6, Saginaw holds a 3-2 series lead despite losing 5-2 yesterday, April 7, at home. In Game 5, Flint took a two-goal lead by scoring late in the first and early in the second. Saginaw came back and tied the game courtesy of Mitchell Smith and Dean Loukus. The Firebirds controlled the rest of the game and scored three unanswered to secure the victory. Five different skaters scored for Flint while Nathan Day logged 38 saves on 40 shots for first star honors. Tristan Lennox started for Saginaw, stopping 19 of 23 shots faced.

Box Score & Highlights for Game 6

Players to Watch:

Dean Loukus has proven to be a great asset to Saginaw this postseason. The Michigan native is tied for fifth in the OHL with six assists and leads the Spirit. Matyas Sapovaliv is tied for the most goals (5) in the OHL and third in the league for points (10). The Vegas Golden Knights pick also leads the Spirit in both categories. Tristan Lennox has posted a 2.30 goals against average (GAA) and a .918 save percentage (SV%) and has started all five games so far.

Detroit Red Wings pick Amadeus Lombardi has the most goals (3) and is tied with Tristan Bertucci and Ethan Hay for the lead in points (4) for Flint. Bertucci and Hay share the most Firebird assists with three. Nathan Day has top goaltending marks, posting a 3.17 GAA and an .899 SV%.

Saginaw has three (3) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas), Tristan Lennox (New York Islanders), and Hunter Haight (Minnesota).

Flint has six (6) players linked to the NHL, including Braeden Kressler (Toronto, FA), Dmitry Kuzmin (Winnipeg), Gavin Hayes (Chicago), Will Cranley (St Louis), Amadeus Lombardi (Detroit), and Artem Guryev (San Jose).

