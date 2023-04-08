Tigers’ Austin Meadows sidelined by mental health issues

Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows has been placed on the 10-day injured list to focus on mental health issues, the team said Saturday
Detroit Tigers players outfielders Victor Reyes, right, Austin Meadows, left, and Akil Baddoo...
Detroit Tigers players outfielders Victor Reyes, right, Austin Meadows, left, and Akil Baddoo celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, April 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Tigers won 2-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By DANA GAURUDER
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows has been placed on the 10-day injured list to focus on mental health issues, the team said Saturday.

Meadows missed most of last season due to anxiety-related issues, appearing in 36 games after being acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay. Meadows had played in six games this season, batting .238 with two runs batted in.

Tigers general manager Scott Harris issued a statement prior to the team's home game against Boston, indicating that Meadows would be given as much time as needed to deal with his issues. Meadows had been the Tigers' lineup before being scratched approximately a half-hour before game time.

“The Tigers fully support Austin's decision to step away from the team and prioritize his mental health,” Harris said. “As an organization, we have taken many steps to provide and destigmatize mental health resources, and we will do more to help our players tackle the mental and physical challenges they face on a daily basis.

"We commend Austin for confronting these challenges head-on and ask our fans to join in supporting him through every step of his journey back to the field,” Harris said.

Detroit recalled outfielder Akil Baddoo from Triple-A Toledo to take Meadows' spot on the roster.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

A mid-Michigan soldier killed in Colorado is now home and was greeted with a hero's welcome.
Mother speaks out about soldier killed
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
MDHHS
Michigan looks to improve health of residents with Medicaid

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at Adventure Outdoors gun store, Thursday,...
GOP’s DeSantis visits Whitmer’s Michigan, the ‘anti-Florida’
FILE - Emergency workers work the scene of a fatal accident on Aug. 24, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla....
Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 traffic deaths
A crowd of over 300 people protest the killing of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids, Mich., April...
Police reform divides community where cop killed Black man
Michigan taxpayers to receive income tax reduction next year