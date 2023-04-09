The coming work week is all about sunshine and warmth!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Good evening Mid-Michigan! Temperatures warmed well into the lower-middle 60s with afternoon with full sunshine all afternoon. As we head into the evening expect sunny skies and warmth holding on through sunset, before we gradually see cooling temperatures overnight into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tomorrow will start out mild with a bit more cloud cover, giving way to a mix of clouds and sun through the first two thirds of Monday. By the mid-late afternoon skies will begin gradually clearing and temperatures should be reaching the upper 60s, possibly even a lower 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy, mostly north of M-46, at 10-20mph. Skies should consist of periodic cloud cover and clear conditions throughout Monday night and Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon expect temperatures soaring into the lower 70s. The warmth continues throughout the week!

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

Here is a check of your Hour-By-Hour Forecast for this evening, tomorrow morning, tomorrow evening, and Tuesday afternoon.

