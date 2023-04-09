The coming work week is all about sunshine and warmth!

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Good evening Mid-Michigan! Temperatures warmed well into the lower-middle 60s with afternoon with full sunshine all afternoon. As we head into the evening expect sunny skies and warmth holding on through sunset, before we gradually see cooling temperatures overnight into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tomorrow will start out mild with a bit more cloud cover, giving way to a mix of clouds and sun through the first two thirds of Monday. By the mid-late afternoon skies will begin gradually clearing and temperatures should be reaching the upper 60s, possibly even a lower 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy, mostly north of M-46, at 10-20mph. Skies should consist of periodic cloud cover and clear conditions throughout Monday night and Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon expect temperatures soaring into the lower 70s. The warmth continues throughout the week!

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update(WNEM)

Here is a check of your Hour-By-Hour Forecast for this evening, tomorrow morning, tomorrow evening, and Tuesday afternoon.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update(WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing person has been found safe.
Imlay Police find missing, endangered woman
A man lights up a joint of cannabis.
Cannabis consumption lounges approved in Bay City
A mid-Michigan soldier killed in Colorado is now home and was greeted with a hero's welcome.
Mother speaks out about soldier killed
Flint man arrested after threatening to “shoot up” hospital
An Easter egg hunt is ruffling feathers, but it's not the actual hunt that's generating...
Flint uses alert system for Easter egg hunt

Latest News

First Alert- Sunday morning, April 9
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Gorgeous Easter Sunday weather: Sunny and Warm! Becoming even warmer this coming week
First Alert- Saturday evening, April 8
First Alert- Saturday morning, April 8