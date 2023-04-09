Flint Township police requests assistance in finding missing person

FLINT TOWNSHIP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Township Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 72-year-old man.

Michael Stephen King was last seen walking east on Corunna Road near South Graham Road passing the Mobil One Stop gas station in Flint Township on Saturday, April 8th. He is described as 5′7, thin build, with a white beard.

Police said he is believed to be without a phone or transportation, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray hat and a camouflage coat.

Authorities are urging local businesses and residents to check their surveillance footage from after 11:20 pm on April 8th, as well as their property and outbuildings for any sign of King.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact 911 immediately or contact Detective Weber at the Flint Township Police Department (810)-600-3250.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.