Gorgeous Easter Sunday weather: Sunny and Warm! Becoming even warmer this coming week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A fabulous day is in store for Mid-Michigan on this Easter Sunday!

We have had a bit of fog for areas near and north of the Saginaw Bay this morning but conditions in those locations are already improving and will continue to do so throughout the rest of the morning. Elsewhere, skies are off to a very sunny start and those conditions will remain all day, until clouds gradually move in later this evening.

Expect temperatures to warm into the lower 60s for just about everyone this afternoon! Folks along the Lake Huron shore, expect temperatures to be as much as 10-20 degrees cooler due to flow still coming off Lake Huron. Temperatures take their time to cool off this evening, falling gradually into the middle-upper 50s by sunset, and falling further into the upper 30s - lower 40s overnight.

Temperatures on Monday afternoon will be headed into the middle 60s! Expect dry conditions once again with a mix between clouds and sun.

Check out the high temperature forecast for this coming week!

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

Below is a check of your Hour-By-Hour forecast for this afternoon, this evening, tonight, tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening:

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

A check of your current conditions across Mid-Michigan:





Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.