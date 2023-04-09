Local record shop celebrates comeback of vinyl albums

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw’s Records and Tapes Galore, a record shop with 50 years of experience, is embracing the resurgence of vinyl album sales in the US.

Vinyl’s resurgence has been welcomed by music enthusiasts, and its popularity continues to grow. As the saying goes, what goes around comes around.

Bill Wegner, owner of Records and Tapes Galore, never expected to see the format make a comeback, especially after it faded away in the mid-90s when CDs took over.

“When we started in 1974, we had records, a few cassettes, because most people were using eight tracks, and of course we had eight tracks too. And then, of course, years went by. The eight track finally was discontinued. The cassette came in real strong. The album started to fade. The mid 90s, what happened? They stopped making albums. Nobody bought albums,” Wegner said.

However, in recent years, vinyl sales have been growing steadily across the country and, for the first time since 1987, have outsold CDs.

According to new figures by the Recording Industry Association of America, in 2022, 41 million vinyl albums were sold compared to 33 million CDs.

Wegner has noticed an interest in vinyl from all age groups, including young people who buy used records because they enjoy the crackling sound.

“With the new albums, there is a really nice difference. They are a little heavier. They lay flatter on the turntable,” Wegner said.

The resurgence of vinyl has led to a new tradition of celebrating National Record Store Day.

Records and Tapes Galore will host a party later this month, and Wegner has invited everyone to join in the festivities, adding, “We open at 9 a.m. Saturday April 22. Be there or be square!”

