Dry weather keeps on rolling

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a beautiful finish to the weekend on Sunday for Easter, and we’ve had a great start to the workweek.

Sunshine has filled our skies throughout the day, with temperatures surging into the 60s this afternoon. Even Oscoda has had a chance to warm up to the 70 degree mark this afternoon. As we work through the next several days, we expect more of the same! So if you haven’t had a chance to enjoy this just yet, you’ll have plenty of opportunities.

This Evening & Overnight

As we head through tonight, expect temperatures to remain in the 60s most of the evening, with a quick fall into the 50s after sunset (8:13 PM). Eventually, we should land in the middle 40s to around 50 for overnight lows.

Low temperatures are expected to remain mild tonight. (WNEM)

A few clouds may drift on by overnight, but they should be mostly high clouds which won’t lead to any precipitation. Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Winds should remain around 5 to 15 miles per hour through the overnight hours, occasionally gusting around 20 miles per hour.

Tuesday

Skies won’t be completely sunny on Tuesday as more high clouds drift overhead at times, but overall we’ll still see a fair amount of sunshine.

Highs will reach even higher tomorrow. (WNEM)

High temperatures will take full advantage of any sun we have and the continued west southwesterly wind. We should land in the 70s tomorrow afternoon, with winds around 10 to 20 miles per hour. Gusts will occasionally reach around 30 miles per hour.

Wind gusts are expected to be in the 25 to 30 mile per hour range on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Dry weather continues into Tuesday night, and skies should clear out into Wednesday morning. Lows will stay in the 50s on Tuesday night.

