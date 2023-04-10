Flags to be lowered to honor fallen soldier on date of his funeral

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Flags are being lowered to half-staff on Tuesday, April 11, to honor and remember the life of a Bay City native and fallen U.S Army solider.

Braden Peltier was killed in a shooting near a shopping center in Colorado Springs in March. The 23-year-old was an active-duty army specialist stationed at Fort Carson, and he had just returned to the U.S. in December after being deployed in Poland.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered that U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday, April 11 to honor and remember him. The flag lowering will coincide with the date of Peltier’s funeral.

“Braden represented the best of our state as he served our nation in uniform,” said Whitmer. “A Bay City native and proud husband, dad, brother, and son, Braden leaves behind a legacy of service that we should all strive to live up to. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fellow soldiers.”

Braden Robert Peltier was born in Bay City in 1999. Peltier loved spending time with his family and outdoors. Brandon was an outdoorsman, he spent time fishing, camping, hunting, trail riding and working out. Peltier leaves behind his wife, Pagge Peltier, and son, Caycee Peltier.

The state of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor, and service of fallen U.S Army solider Braden Robert Peltier by lowering flags to half-staff.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Wednesday, April 12.

