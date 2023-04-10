Genesee Co. teacher charged for having sexual relationship with student bound over for trial

Long-time Atherton Community Schools teacher Jerry Lee Cutting was arrested for allegedly...
Long-time Atherton Community Schools teacher Jerry Lee Cutting was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an underage student.
By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A former Genesee County teacher has been bound over to the Genesee County Circuit Court for trial after he was charged for having a sexual relationship with a student.

The former teacher, 54-year-old Jerry Cutting, is accused of having sexual relations with a 14-year-old female student, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. He has been charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Cutting has been a teacher at Atherton Community Schools in Burton for at least 30 years.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, three students alerted school faculty about the sexual relationship between Cutting and the student.

Leyton said Cutting’s encounters with the girl began on the final day of the 2021 school year, continued through the summer, and into the 2022 school year.

Cutting is accused of having sex with the student at the high school, various hotels in Genesee County, and at his home in Clayton Township.

Related: Genesee Co. teacher charged for sexual relationship with student, prosecutor says

On Monday, April 10, Cutting’s preliminary exam was waived and he has been bound over to the circuit court for trial.

Read next:
New program focused on community now available for Michigan schools
Empty school desks
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker returning for 5th season
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) reacts after a basket against Marquette in the second...
Mid-Michigan teacher honored with Regional Teacher of the Year title
Bridgit Sova, special education teacher at H.H. Dow High School in Midland Public Schools.
New sub restaurant to open in Owosso on April 12
(PRNewsfoto/Wreaths Across America)

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Flint Township Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing...
Flint Township police requests assistance in finding missing person
Saginaw's Records and Tapes Galore, a record shop with 50 years of experience, is embracing the...
Local record shop celebrates comeback of vinyl albums
The missing person has been found safe.
Imlay Police find missing, endangered woman
A man lights up a joint of cannabis.
Cannabis consumption lounges approved in Bay City
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches

Latest News

New program focused on community now available for Michigan schools
First Alert Forecast: Monday afternoon, April 10
TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, April 10
Bridgit Sova, special education teacher at H.H. Dow High School in Midland Public Schools.
Mid-Michigan teacher honored with Regional Teacher of the Year title