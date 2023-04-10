Hemlock robotics team headed to world competition

Hemlock High School’s Gray Matter FIRST Robotics Team #5712.
By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM) - Hemlock High School’s Gray Matter FIRST Robotics Team #5712 qualified to compete at the FIRST Robotics World Competition after their outstanding performance at the State Championship, held Thursday through the weekend, at Saginaw Valley State University.

The team competed on the Consumer’s Energy Foundation Field and finished match play in 6th place, an achievement that allows them to be a team captain in the next round of playoffs.

Gray Matter, consisting of bright and dedicated students from Hemlock High School, impressed on the field and received recognition for their efforts. The team was awarded the prestigious “Gracious Professionalism award” for the State, a testament to their sportsmanship and professionalism throughout the competition and season.

They have qualified to compete at the FIRST Robotics World Competition, which will be held later this month in Houston, Texas.

The team is thrilled for the opportunity to represent Hemlock Public School District and showcase their skills on a global stage.

“We believe that hands-on, hard work never goes out of style at Hemlock Public School District, and FIRST Robotics is one way that we incorporate everything together, from mathematics to coding to fabricating and everything in between,” said Superintendent Don Killingbeck.

The Hemlock Public School District takes pride in its STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) program, which provides students with a comprehensive and engaging learning experience. The FIRST Robotics program is an integral part of the district’s STEM curriculum and offers students the chance to develop their problem-solving, critical thinking, and technical skills.

Hemlock’s Gray Matter FIRST Robotics Team #5712 has shown dedication and talent throughout the competition season.

The district and community are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and wish them the best of luck as they head to Houston for the World Competition.

