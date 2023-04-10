Michigan State guard Tyson Walker returning for 5th season

Michigan State standout Tyson Walker is returning for his fifth season
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) reacts after a basket against Marquette in the second...
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) reacts after a basket against Marquette in the second half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State standout Tyson Walker is returning for his fifth season.

Walker announced his decision Monday with an Instagram post, giving a boost to coach Tom Izzo's chances of contending for a title.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged a team-high 14.8 points and ranked second with nearly three assists per game.

Walker attended Northeastern for two years before transferring and playing for the Spartans the past two seasons. He is eligible for a fifth season because the NCAA granted college athletes an extra year if they were enrolled two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Most Read

The Flint Township Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing...
Flint Township police requests assistance in finding missing person
Saginaw's Records and Tapes Galore, a record shop with 50 years of experience, is embracing the...
Local record shop celebrates comeback of vinyl albums
The missing person has been found safe.
Imlay Police find missing, endangered woman
A man lights up a joint of cannabis.
Cannabis consumption lounges approved in Bay City
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches

Latest News

NTSB
NTSB: Sleet, lack of speed likely caused 2021 plane crash
Detroit Tigers players outfielders Victor Reyes, right, Austin Meadows, left, and Akil Baddoo...
Tigers’ Austin Meadows sidelined by mental health issues
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at Adventure Outdoors gun store, Thursday,...
GOP’s DeSantis visits Whitmer’s Michigan, the ‘anti-Florida’
FILE - Emergency workers work the scene of a fatal accident on Aug. 24, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla....
Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 traffic deaths
A crowd of over 300 people protest the killing of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids, Mich., April...
Police reform divides community where cop killed Black man