Mid-Michigan teacher honored with Regional Teacher of the Year title

(MGN Online)
By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A Midland Public Schools teacher, along with nine other Michigan educators, is being honored with a new title of 2023-24 Regional Teacher of the Year (RTOY).

Bridgit Sova, a special education teacher at H.H. Dow High School in Midland Public Schools, has been honored with the new title and is also a finalist for 2023-24 Michigan Teacher of the Year (MTOY).

The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) organizes the Teacher of the Year program to honor and elevate teachers and their voice.

The MDE said it chose the 2023-24 honorees for their dedication to the teaching profession shown by their commitment to their students and track record of service in the teaching profession.

A map of the 10 RTOY regions can be found on the MDE website.

“The Regional Teachers of the Year play key roles in their schools and communities and in our statewide effort to continue improving our schools,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “They offer insights about the needs of our 1.4 million school children and more than 90,000 educators. We appreciate their leadership and dedication to the teaching profession and look forward to working with them over the next school year.”

The RTOYs were selected following a multi-part, competitive application process that began with being nominated for Michigan Teacher of the Year. The nominations were submitted by students, staff, and community members from across the state.

Together, the RTOYs comprise the Michigan Teacher Leadership Advisory Council (MTLAC). The mission of the MTLAC is to bring teacher voice to a wider audience, including direct work with MDE to provide input on proposed policies and initiatives. The MTLAC helps to share valuable information and resources with colleagues in the different regions.

The next step in the process is for each RTOY to interview with a panel of statewide education stakeholders, with one individual selected as the 2023-24 Michigan Teacher of the Year.

