NTSB: Sleet, lack of speed likely caused 2021 plane crash

Investigators say sleet and lack of speed likely caused a 2021 plane crash in northern Michigan that killed two men
NTSB
NTSB(WAFB)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYNE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Investigators say sleet and lack of speed likely caused a 2021 plane crash in northern Michigan that killed two men.

The Nov. 15, 2021, crash in a wooded area in Charlevoix County's Melrose Township killed pilot Kenneth Daniel Yott, 61, of Pontiac, and Corbin Dennis Kennedy, 21, of Howell. Kennedy was a student pilot who wanted to become a professional pilot, The Detroit News reported.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigation report released Friday said the men flew out of Oakland County International Airport in Pontiac, headed for Boyne City Municipal Airport.

The plane slowed gradually from 129 knots (238.9 nautical kilometers per hour) to 88 knots (162.9 kilometers per hour) as it approached the Boyne City airport, the report said.

The airplane hit the ground after a steep descent, the report said.

Sleet was falling at the time of the crash, witnesses near the crash site told investigators. The pilot likely hit a lake-effect band of heavy sleet during the end of the flight, which caused low visibility, investigators said.

Yott was piloting a Beechcraft King Air at the time. The plane’s manual warned pilots to maintain a minimum speed of 140 knots (259.3 kilometers per hour) during icing conditions to prevent accumulation, investigators said.

Investigators didn’t find any mechanical problems contributing to the crash.

Most Read

The Flint Township Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing...
Flint Township police requests assistance in finding missing person
The missing person has been found safe.
Imlay Police find missing, endangered woman
Saginaw's Records and Tapes Galore, a record shop with 50 years of experience, is embracing the...
Local record shop celebrates comeback of vinyl albums
A man lights up a joint of cannabis.
Cannabis consumption lounges approved in Bay City
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track

Latest News

Detroit Tigers players outfielders Victor Reyes, right, Austin Meadows, left, and Akil Baddoo...
Tigers’ Austin Meadows sidelined by mental health issues
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at Adventure Outdoors gun store, Thursday,...
GOP’s DeSantis visits Whitmer’s Michigan, the ‘anti-Florida’
FILE - Emergency workers work the scene of a fatal accident on Aug. 24, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla....
Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 traffic deaths
A crowd of over 300 people protest the killing of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids, Mich., April...
Police reform divides community where cop killed Black man