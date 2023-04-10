Saginaw hosts Flint for Game 7 Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit (3-3) host the Flint Firebirds (3-3) in a Game 7 of a historic first-round series Monday, April 10, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight’s Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets:

Ticketmaster

Phone: (989) 497-7747

In-Person: Saginaw Spirit Store (6321 State St.), Dow Event Center Box Office

Broadcast:

Television: CHL TV, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 467

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

The Series So Far:

After being down three games to one, Flint has made a resurgence and tied the series at three apiece. In Game 6, Saginaw scored the opening goal for the first time in the series courtesy of Joey Willis’ second period tally. Flint’s Nolan Dann tied the game a few minutes later with the first of two goals that night. Saginaw took a 3-1 lead in the latter stages of the second frame, with Hunter Haight netting a goal and an assist. Around halfway through the final period, the Firebirds tied the game at three which forced overtime. In the extra frame, it was Coulson Pitre who tallied the game-winner and forced Game 7. The winner of this series will face the Sarnia Sting in the second round.

Box Score & Highlights for Game 6

Players to Watch:

Spirit rookie Zayne Parekh has looked right at home in the playoffs; his four goals this postseason lead all OHL rookies. His fellow first-year standout Michael Misa leads rookies in seven points (2G, 5A) in six playoff games. Dean Loukus’ seven assists are the most for his team and tied for fourth in the OHL. Matyas Sapovaliv is third in the league in both goals (5) and points (11). The Vegas Golden Knights pick leads Saginaw in the same scoring categories. Tristan Lennox is the only Saginaw goaltender to play so far this postseason, with a 2.54 goals against average (GAA) and a .910 save percentage (SV%).

Nolan Dann has the most goals for the Firebirds with four. Ethan Hay’s five assists lead the team, while he shares the points lead with Dmitry Kuzmin (6). With three wins this postseason, Nathan Day holds top goaltending marks with a 3.10 GAA and a .902 SV%.

Saginaw has three (3) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas), Tristan Lennox (New York Islanders), and Hunter Haight (Minnesota).

Flint has six (6) players linked to the NHL, including Braeden Kressler (Toronto, FA), Dmitry Kuzmin (Winnipeg), Gavin Hayes (Chicago), Will Cranley (St Louis), Amadeus Lombardi (Detroit), and Artem Guryev (San Jose).

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.