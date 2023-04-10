Small businesses show support for victims of Bay City fire

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Small businesses are coming together to help one of their own after a fire in Bay City destroyed Mode’s Tavern, JR’s All-Star Haircuts for Men, and three apartments last week.

Since then, help from the community has spread faster than the flames that gutted the building where the fire took place.

A small business owner said that businesses have to stick together because you never know when the tables will be turned.

“I actually ran over there to take a look, and it was just a lot of emotion and you know a really, really sad feeling for those guys,” O’s Pub & Grill co-owner Marc Owczarzak said.

Owczarzak said he wanted to help the owners of Mode’s Tavern and those affected by the fire.

“We have kids, and they’re in a very similar situation to us, and you know both of us looked at each other, my wife and I looked at each other and said, ‘We can open tomorrow and we can make more money. They can’t,’” Owczarzak said. “And so, we decided let’s give everything that we can today to them. So, we ended up raising a little over $5,500.”

Money that will go directly to the owners, Owczarzak said. He’s also making room on his payroll to offer employment to Mode’s Tavern staff. TV5 has learned Beaver’s Pub is doing that as well.

“You don’t really need to look for work. The O’s staff and O’s team is willing to kind of take you in,” Owczarzak said.

According to the Mode’s Tavern Facebook page, at least 30 area businesses and musicians from around the Great Lakes Bay Region are lending their support.

“Small businesses helping other small businesses in our area is just an amazing thing to do. It warms my heart to see everybody stepping up to help them,” Owczarzak said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

