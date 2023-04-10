Sparrow Hospital lockdown lifted after bomb threat

No bomb was found at Sparrow Hospital as officers searched the hospital room by room.
Police investigate bomb threat at Sparrow Hospital. No bomb was found according to officials.
Police investigate bomb threat at Sparrow Hospital. No bomb was found according to officials.(WILX-TV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The lockdown at Sparrow Hospital has been lifted. Police confirm with News 10 that the lockdown was due to a bomb threat. Officers cleared the hospital room by room and no evidence of a bomb was found.

There is no threat to the public.

Lansing Police report at approximately 3:31 a.m. Lansing Police were dispatched to Sparrow Hospital for reports of a person with an AR-15. Officers immediately responded and during the process received more calls from the same person threatening to bomb the building.

News 10′s crew on the scene reports multiple agencies responded this morning, including Lansing Police, MSU Police, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.

For a brief time, police had blocked off part of Michigan Ave in front of the hospital, but our crew on scene says it has opened back up for traffic at this time.

For a brief time, police had blocked off part of Michigan Ave in front of the hospital, but our...
For a brief time, police had blocked off part of Michigan Ave in front of the hospital, but our crew on scene says it has opened back up for traffic at this time.(WILX-TV)

News 10 is on the scene and will provide updates as we learn more throughout the morning.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Flint Township Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing...
Flint Township police requests assistance in finding missing person
The missing person has been found safe.
Imlay Police find missing, endangered woman
Saginaw's Records and Tapes Galore, a record shop with 50 years of experience, is embracing the...
Local record shop celebrates comeback of vinyl albums
A man lights up a joint of cannabis.
Cannabis consumption lounges approved in Bay City
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track

Latest News

Local record shop celebrates comeback of vinyl albums
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, April 10th
TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, April 9
A veteran and their family get a free Easter meal at Shenanigans Food Truck in Munising.
Food truck gives free Easter meal to veterans