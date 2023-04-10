Sparrow Hospital lockdown lifted after bomb threat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The lockdown at Sparrow Hospital has been lifted. Police confirm with News 10 that the lockdown was due to a bomb threat. Officers cleared the hospital room by room and no evidence of a bomb was found.

There is no threat to the public.

Lansing Police report at approximately 3:31 a.m. Lansing Police were dispatched to Sparrow Hospital for reports of a person with an AR-15. Officers immediately responded and during the process received more calls from the same person threatening to bomb the building.

News 10′s crew on the scene reports multiple agencies responded this morning, including Lansing Police, MSU Police, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.

For a brief time, police had blocked off part of Michigan Ave in front of the hospital, but our crew on scene says it has opened back up for traffic at this time.

News 10 is on the scene and will provide updates as we learn more throughout the morning.

