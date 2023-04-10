Superintendent gives update on projects in Saginaw school district

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A towering new school will soon reshape the face of education in Saginaw.

Two high schools will join together inside a new building and become Saginaw United High School.

The superintendent gave TV5 an update on the progress.

“It’s somewhat gratifying. We’re still going through a lot of the process of making certain that the project can be completed on budget and on time,” Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Ramont Roberts said.

Roberts said Saginaw United High School’s frame is taking shape one steel beam at a time.

“Both students from Saginaw High School and Arthur Hill High School will attend that school beginning Fall of ‘24,” Roberts said.

The new high school is just one of a few projects for the district. The new Handley Elementary School is also in the works.

“That project is on schedule. Meaning it is scheduled to open in the Fall of 2023,” Roberts said.

The same goes for what will be the new Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy.

“The current Arthur Hill High School will be renovated into the new Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy. That project is on schedule as well. That will open Fall of ‘24,” Roberts said.

What is currently Saginaw High will eventually become Saginaw Middle School that serves the east side of the city.

“That one is also on schedule. That will open Fall of ‘24 with sixth-grade students only,” Roberts said.

Roberts is quick to point out that while getting new buildings and renovating other ones is nice, it’s what happens inside of them that really matters.

“That’s the important part, that we’re providing a 21st-century education for our students so they are prepared to compete upon graduation,” Roberts said.

On Wednesday, there will be a ceremony as the last steel beam of Saginaw United High School is put in place.

