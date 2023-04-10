Taste of summer this week, just breezy the next few days

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Easter Sunday featured beautiful weather with a lot of sun and warm temperatures! We hope you had a great holiday weekend and were able to enjoy some time with friends and family, especially with Sunday’s weather! Going through this week, we’ll be staying warm. Sunshine will be working its way in too as we feel some of the effects of high pressure in our vicinity. Over the next handful of days, the most notable part of the forecast is just the breeze that will pick up.

Today

If you have school today, the bus stop is in great shape with no rain gear needed (your rain gear can be kept at home for all bus stops this week!). Temperatures will eventually make their way to around 60 degrees by noon, then into the middle to upper 60s this afternoon. We’ll see a high around 68 degrees nearly all across Mid-Michigan! The wind today will be from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Monday will reach the upper 60s. (WNEM)

A weak disturbance brings cloud coverage through the middle of today (late this morning to the early afternoon), but after 3 or 4 PM we’ll see sun returning to close out the day. No rain is expected with the disturbance moving through.

Tonight

Skies will be partly to mostly clear overnight with a low around 46 degrees. The southwest wind will be between 5 and 15 mph with gusts not expected. Overall, a quiet and mild night.

Monday night falls into the middle 40s. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Highs reach up to 70 degrees with partly to mostly sunny skies! Cloud coverage will be high clouds so it won’t exactly be a blue sky, but it’ll still be bright. The wind will be picking up a bit more out of the west southwest with sustained speeds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

Tuesday will be right up to around 70 degrees. (WNEM)

Wednesday

The strongest wind gusts of the week will be on Wednesday. Here, they’ll be southwesterly with gusts reaching as high as 35 mph in the afternoon. It’s still going to be a nice day with a high of 75 degrees and mostly sunny skies, just windy!

Wednesday will reach into the middle 70s. (WNEM)

More 70s are in store to close out the week, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.