New sub restaurant to open in Owosso on April 12

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - A Jersey Mike’s Subs is set to open in a new location in Owosso.

Their grand opening is on Wednesday, April 12 at their location, 2420 E Main Street.

Along with the grand opening, a fundraiser will be held in support of Owosso Elementary & Corunna Athletics from Wednesday through Sunday, April 16.

Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon, distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening, can make a minimum $3 contribution to Owosso Elementary & Corunna Athletics in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“We are excited to bring the Jersey Mike’s brand to the Corunna and Owosso community,” said franchise owner Jason Tamez. “Our team is very excited to meet the residents in the area and provide them with the Jersey Mike’s experience.”

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

The new Jersey Mike’s location is also looking for individuals interested in career opportunities. Candidates who are passionate about customer service and connecting with their local community are invited to apply to jrtamez1984@gmail.com.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. To contact the new location, you can call 989-472-3063.

