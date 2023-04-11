Beautiful conditions Wednesday, but Fire Weather Watches pop up

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although it’s been a bit cloudier today, temperatures haven’t been phased whatsoever!

We’ve still managed to warm up into the 70s in most areas this afternoon and more of those temperatures are on the way this week. And once we get through this evening, the clouds should eventually thin back out and we’ll be back into the bright blue skies on Wednesday.

One thing we’ll need to watch out for is our quickly drying conditions. While some areas may not have dried out completely just yet, other areas may have dried out much faster with our low humidity. And with warm temperatures and gusty winds the next few days, burn bans are starting to pop up in certain areas. If anything catches fire, it may get out of control just as quickly.

Conditions are favorable for fires to get out of control. Check with officials before burning. (WNEM)

With this in mind, Fire Weather Watches are starting to pop up around the area. For a complete listing, head to our Weather Alerts page.

This Evening & Overnight

Clouds will linger through this evening, but should gradually clear out overnight. With our west southwesterly winds expected to remain on the breezy side between 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour, we shouldn’t fall too far with our temperatures.

Lows will remain mild in the 50s tonight. (WNEM)

Most should land in the 50s for overnight lows tonight, providing a nice start out the door with the commutes and bus stops tomorrow.

Wednesday

High temperatures will jump well into the 70s on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Full sunshine is expected on Wednesday, and we should heat up quickly from the 50s in the morning to middle and upper 70s for the afternoon. Areas near the lakeshore will likely remain cooler with lake breezes keeping some locations in the 50s and 60s, depending on water temperatures nearby.

Wind gusts are expected to be between 30 to 40 miles per hour on Wednesday. (WNEM)

The Fire Weather Watches will be in place from late Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. Wind gusts will rise to around 30 to 40 miles per hour tomorrow afternoon, which along with the dry conditions, may lead to fires quickly moving into other areas.

Clear skies continue into Wednesday night, with lows remaining mild in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.