Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.(KABC)
By KABC staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) – The former California home of actress Betty White was recently demolished.

The iconic “Golden Girls” actress bought the Brentwood home in 1968 with her TV personality husband Allen Ludden.

Aerial footage now shows a pile of dirt where the five-bedroom house once stood.

It reportedly sold for nearly $10.7 million last June and was listed as a tear-down, which meant the new owners could destroy the property to build a new one.

White died in December 2021, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saginaw's Records and Tapes Galore, a record shop with 50 years of experience, is embracing the...
Local record shop celebrates comeback of vinyl albums
Bridgit Sova, special education teacher at H.H. Dow High School in Midland Public Schools.
Mid-Michigan teacher honored with Regional Teacher of the Year title
The missing person has been found safe.
Missing man in Flint Township found safe
Long-time Atherton Community Schools teacher Jerry Lee Cutting was arrested for allegedly...
Genesee Co. teacher charged for having sexual relationship with student bound over for trial
Hemlock High School’s Gray Matter FIRST Robotics Team #5712.
Hemlock robotics team headed to world competition

Latest News

Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Idaho jurors see graphic photos of slain kids in mom’s trial
UM-Flint adds gender-neutral bathrooms to campus
The University of Michigan Flint has added several gender-neutral bathrooms.
UM-Flint adds gender-neutral bathrooms to campus
A suspect in a bank hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia is in custody, police say.
Bank robbery suspect arrested in Virginia after standoff